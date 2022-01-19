Liberty Hill ISD closing rest of week, hit by ‘historic’ staff shortages

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — “Historic” staff shortages in the Liberty Hill Independent School District is forcing school officials to close all campuses Thursday and Friday.

The district said the staff shortages are being caused by COVID-19. While more subs and volunteers have stepped up, officials said Wednesday marked the sixth day in a row with more than 100 staff absences. Student attendance is also down to 82%, where it would usually be 96%.

“Our goal in closing for two days into the weekend is to give our staff and students time to recover so that they can return to teaching and learning at an optimal capacity,” the district’s superintendent said in a letter to parents Wednesday.

The district is hoping to resume normal operations Monday.