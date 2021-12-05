Leander police investigating social media rumor that disrupted classes Friday, district says

LEANDER (KXAN) — In a letter to parents, Leander ISD addressed an ongoing social media rumor that caused significant disruption of classes on Friday.

The district said the rumor threatening violence at an LISD campus on Friday caused disruptions at several schools and different variations of the rumor spread. There was no threat to any campus, LISD said in a statement.

The social media post is being investigated by Leander police.

“In a time such as this, we need to remember the importance of using social media responsibly. Rumors can cause undue panic and are disruptive to a welcoming and productive learning environment,” said the district.

The rumors come on the heels of the Nov. 30 Oxford High School shooting in Michigan. Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of shooting and killing four classmates and injuring seven people.

According to officials, Crumbley had exhibited concerning behavior before the shooting.

Crumbley faces several charges, including murder, attempted murder and terrorism. Crumbley’s parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

“The safety, security and wellbeing of our children are at the heart of everything we do,” LISD said. “Given the tragic and frightening instances of gun violence around the country, we know this is an anxious time for parents and educators alike.”

Students who left school due to safety concerns will be excused, the district said.

Read the full letter from LISD on their website.