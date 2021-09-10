Leander ISD trustees approve resolution supporting superintendent’s mask rules

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The Leander Independent School Board of Trustees voted to approve a resolution supporting the superintendent to keep COVID-19 mitigation measures in place Thursday, and that includes the district’s indoor mask rules.

LISD superintendent Bruce Gearing issued the mask rules Aug. 18, and what the board approved wasn’t technically a mask mandate, but rather a show of support and direction for Gearing to continue his efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. The board voted 5-2 to pass the resolution after it came back from an executive session during the meeting around 10 p.m. The resolution expires Dec. 31.

The board’s meeting is posted on YouTube. They made the decision around the 4-hour mark of the 5-hour-long meeting.

As of Friday, the district’s COVID-19 dashboard show there are 172 active positive cases within the district, a steep decline from the 309 reported Sept. 3.

LISD has sent individual classrooms home for remote learning as cases piled up at numerous schools. Danielson, Wiley and Canyon Ridge middle schools have all been affected and had classrooms close.