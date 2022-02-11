Leander ISD to compensate employees for winter weather closure

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander Independent School District employees will be still be compensated for the district’s Feb. 4 emergency closure, board trustees voted Thursday.

The district closed that day due to winter weather. The district said the vote was unanimous among the trustees and mirrors similar actions taken during the February 2021 winter storm.

The district said the closure on Feb. 3 will be made up on April 18, the district’s designated bad weather day.

Leander ISD said it’s looking at options for making up the additional instructional minutes needed to meet state requirements. A plan will be brought to the board at its Feb. 24 meeting.

