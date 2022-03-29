AUSTIN (KXAN) — A beloved Leander ISD teacher and coach was surprised with free Whataburger for a year from the Texas burger giant, and it was all made possible by his students.

Coach Cody Redfern’s students understand just how much he loves Whataburger. He’s got an orange flag hanging in his classroom, and even Whataburger boots and cowboy hat — which earned him the nickname “WhataCowboy.”

Two students in particular wanted to recognize Redfern, who teaches science and coaches volleyball at Canyon Ridge Middle School, so they contacted the fast food chain.

“He is kind, helpful, patient and a really fun teacher,” one of his students, Neha George, told KXAN earlier this month. “The way he teaches is really unique yet extremely productive. If I ever ask for help, Coach Redfern will be there.”

Those emails to Whataburger landed Redfern a celebration at the FM 620 location in northwest Austin Tuesday night, where he was gifted the free food for a year as well as a gift basket and swag from Whataburger. Students and their families also attended the party to express gratitude to Redfern.

“I don’t know how to describe it, I love what I do, a big reason why I’m here is because of how [the students] are, and because of the impact teachers can make, and … it’s the most heartfelt moment I’ve ever had,” Redfern said Tuesday.

Redfern wanted to shoutout his fellow educators as well.

“I know this year has been a really tough year, and we’re here night and day to love on our kids, and I know it can be hard with having families and having other obligations, but the impact that teachers can make truly shows, and whether or not teachers know it, it may not be an impact like this, but they truly go home and appreciate every single teacher,” he said.

As for what Redfern’s Whataburger order is, he said he tends to “mix it up almost every time,” but always grabs a milkshake.