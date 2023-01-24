LEANDER ISD, Texas (KXAN) — Students in the central and north areas of Leander ISD could face rezoning, according to new zoning scenarios the district released Monday.

Any changes would be implemented in the 2024-25 school year. The district said that students in the Vandegrift High School feeder pattern would likely not be impacted. These students live in the western side of LISD.

The draft rezoning is fueled by growth in the north and central areas of the district, LISD said.

Students at 12 schools could be rezoned. The campuses include:

Cedar Park Middle School

Danielson Middle School

Henry Middle School

Leander Middle School

Running Brushy Middle School

Stiles Middle School

Wiley Middle School

Glenn High School

Leander High School

Rouse High School

Cedar Park High School

Vista Ridge High School

Here’s the proposed map for the middle school campuses:

Current zoning (Courtesy Leander ISD) Draft zoning (Courtesy Leander ISD)

Here’s the proposed map for the high school campuses:

Current zoning (Courtesy Leander ISD) Proposed zoning (Courtesy Leander ISD)

Specific neighborhood zone changes are listed online. Residents can find their neighborhood code on the district’s website.

The district is holding at least five forums for community feedback:

After voters failed most of the district’s 2021 bond program, LISD officials began considering how to handle its growth without the school funding and infrastructure improvements in the 2021 bond proposal. This included attendance zoning changes.

Since then, the district has started a 10-year plan that looks at student access to learning experiences, facility optimization, fiscal responsibility and population changes, according to LISD. The first action item on the list is providing relief to secondary campuses in the central and northern areas of the district.