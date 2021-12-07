Leander ISD removes books, graphic novels from libraries after review

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students at Leander Independent School District will have fewer options on their library bookshelves after the district got rid of nearly a dozen books and graphic novels.

The concerns about some books came up a year ago at a district board meeting. Parents were worried about sexual content kids had access to in the book clubs.

Normally, teachers, librarians, administrators and vendors participate in a book review process, but due to the pandemic, the district says much of the material being approved was based on online book reviews.

After the review, 11 books were removed. Several are graphic novels which include titles like “V for Vendetta,” “Y: The Last Man” and “The Handmaid’s Tale: The Graphic Novel.”

Leander ISD’s list of books that won’t be available to high school students in book clubs or libraries and some that were reinstated after a review.

Some believe this can put a lot of pressure on teachers.

“I don’t even know if I can do my job because I’m looking over my shoulder wondering if I’m going to end up on the six o’clock news because someone has a problem with the book that I may have sitting on my shelf that I may be reading myself, and they’re thinking I’m indoctrinating children,” said Amanda Ward, a parent and former educator.

District leaders are partnering up with high school campuses to make sure these books are gone by Dec. 17. More books may end up being removed from schools across the state.

Gov. Greg Abbott called for school districts to review books he called “clearly pornographic” or “extremely inappropriate.”