Leander ISD plans for classes to begin as scheduled following winter break

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The Leander Independent School District announced Thursday that it intends to open buildings for staff and students as scheduled after the winter break.

“We feel we can continue to operate while making decisions for individual schools if and as needed,” a district press release stated Thursday. “We continue to ask all of our families and staff to adhere to the public health guidance regarding travel and celebrating the holidays safely.”

Staff members are due back to classrooms Jan. 4, with students returning Jan. 5.

The announcement comes before Austin ISD is set to reveal its plans Thursday for in-person learning following winter break after Austin Public Health moved the area to Stage 5 COVID-19 risk levels Dec. 23.

In an update Tuesday, Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott recommended middle schools and high schools move to remote learning for two weeks following winter break as Stage 5 continues.

AISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde said the district could likely either move to all remote learning for a week after winter break or keep the district closed for another week.

We will update this story when we hear of other school districts’ plans for in-person learning following winter break during Stage 5 risk levels.