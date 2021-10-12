Leander ISD moving to ‘Phase Yellow’ of its COVID-19 safety protocols

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The Leander Independent School District will return to Phase Yellow of its COVID-19 safety protocols Wednesday, the district announced Tuesday night.

This is due to “encouraging signs that COVID-19 mitigation efforts are working,” and declining daily case rates across the district, according to LISD.

Austin-Travis County health leaders on Tuesday also downgraded the area to Stage 3 of its COVID-19 risk-based guidelines, saying the delta variant surge is winding down.

As of Monday, the LISD’s seven-day average of positive cases sits at 6.86, whereas a week before that on Monday, Oct. 4, the seven-day average of positive cases was at 9, according to LISD’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Under yellow protocols, masks are recommended for everyone indoors, and students can resume normal water fountain use. There won’t be a limit on how many people can attend extracurricular events, either.

You can check out LISD’s COVID-19 safety protocols online here. The district is offering free COVID-19 testing at Gupton Stadium for students, staff and the public.