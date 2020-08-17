Leander ISD makes connectivity upgrades for families struggling through virtual learning

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The Leander Indpendent School District is making some connectivity updates after families have reported issues in the first three days of school.

The district said one of its chosen vendors, Content Keeper, is having its capabilities stretched.

“Because all student devices go through our locally hosted filter system, we need fast access into that system and out of that system to the internet.​ We’re working with our internet service provider to increase our bandwidth and we’re working with our web filtering vendor to increase capacity,” said Corey Ryan, LISD spokesman.

The district anticipates improvements for Tuesday’s school day after implementing the following steps to improve connectivity:

Five additional servers have been installed (totaling 17), allowing for for content filtering in the data center

10 cloud servers were added to increase capacity through the district’s content filtering system

The district says it will continue to remotely update all district-issued LISD Lenovo laptops and double the bandwitdth of the school-issued devices to 20 GB.

