Leander ISD investigating school bus driving over historically dangerous low water crossing

Photos taken May 24 show a Leander ISD bus crossing over a low flood on CR 177, a site where a LISD bus was carried away by rushing flood waters in 2018 (Photo: Matthew Smedley)

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The Leander Independent School District has launched an investigation after witnesses saw a school bus driver cross over a historically dangerous low water crossing with visible rushing water.

Photos taken Monday show the driver pushing past low flood waters on County Road 177, a two-lane road which bridges over Brushy Creek. This crossing is the exact location a LISD school bus was swept off the bridge in October 2018 with a child still inside.

Photos taken May 24 show a Leander ISD bus crossing over a low flood on CR 177, a site where a LISD bus was carried away by rushing flood waters in 2018 (Photo: Matthew Smedley)

On Tuesday, the school district released a statement saying administrators have addressed the violation with the driver and have taken the appropriate disciplinary action.

“While the road was still open when the driver went westbound over the bridge, we expect our drivers to exercise caution and to avoid low water crossings if there is any rain or potential flooding,” said Corey Ryan, the Chief Communications Officer.

Leander Police arrested the driver from the 2018 incident. It is unclear what discipline has been handed down to the driver of the 2021 incident.

Reach KXAN’s Education Reporter Alex Caprariello by email at alexc@kxan.com or by phone at 512-703-5365, or find him on Twitter and Facebook.