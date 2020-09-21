Leander ISD increasing virtual security after classroom ‘Zoom bombed’ by inappropriate sexual content

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The Leander Independent School District is migrating classes to a licensed Zoom account, which the district hopes will safeguard against further disruption.

Earlier this month, one of the district’s fourth grade classrooms was subjected to a ‘Zoom bombing,’ which is when someone who is not meant to be inside a Zoom meeting disrupts the event with silly, inappropriate or even abusive content.

During the Zoom bombing, “inappropriate sexual content” was displayed after a teacher admitted a person using a student’s name. The images were displayed for about a minute before the teacher was alerted and ended the meeting, River Ridge Elementary Principal Shelley Roberts said in a letter to parents.

“As a principal, I am heartbroken that any of my students, families or staff had to experience this situation,” Roberts wrote. “We ask you to join us in reminding our children about the safety risks that occur when sharing information such as classroom links and passwords.”

Leander ISD says families will begin to see changes in their accounts over the next few weeks that will be rolled out in phases.

On its website, Leander ISD says:

“Beginning this week, some students might be prompted to join the LISD Zoom account when signing into Zoom, and we request that they do so. The instructions provided explain how to join. This change will provide students easy access to signing into their Zoom account and allow them to continue to connect to meetings.”

If Leander ISD families experience problems, they’re asked to call the IT Services help desk at (512) 570-0566 or email Help.Desk@leanderisd.org.

Zoom bombing in virtual classes

Zoom bombing has been reported elsewhere, as many Central Texas schools have begun virtual classes.

Earlier in September, a Marble Falls mother says a pornographic picture flashed and stayed on her 13-year-old son’s computer screen while he was in his Marble Falls Middle School virtual band class.

Michelle Filek says her nine and 10-year-old children also saw the image as the band teacher tried to frantically take it down.

“It was pretty vulgar; it was really bad. Nothing that my nine or 10-year-old daughter should have seen, certainly,” Filek said at the time.

Investigations were launched after two other incidents happened at the same school, with the district’s technology team tracing posts back to IP addresses in California and Florida.

The district said it shared the information with law enforcement agencies.