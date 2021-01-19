Leander ISD experiencing technical issues, WiFi out across district Tuesday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Leander Independent School District says it’s “having issues” with its data center Tuesday morning, causing service disruptions across the entire district.

In a message to families at 8 a.m., Leander ISD said its technology team is “actively working to fix issues” that includes a WiFi outage. In an update at 8:30 a.m., LISD confirmed the outage was just for wireless in the district and that hardwired devices should work properly.

“Our schools are starting the day as best we can,” the district’s message said. “We ask for patience, especially from our virtual students.”

We will provide updates as more become available from the district.