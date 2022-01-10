Leander ISD delays bus routes Monday due to staffing shortages

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Another Central Texas school district has to delay buses due to staffing shortages Monday.

Leander Independent School District said it’s asking “for patience and grace” as buses will be delayed due to not having enough people to drive buses.

“We are making every effort to get your students to school,” LISD said on its website. “Please be patient and flexible as we work to run our routes.”

LISD said “everyone in our transportation office who is available,” is driving a bus Monday.

Hutto ISD canceled all of its regular bus routes due to staffing shortages brought on by COVID-19. LISD did not specifically say its shortage was caused by COVID-19.

LISD said it will update people on the status of the buses as soon as they can.