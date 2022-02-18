Leander ISD could lose nearly $15M in funding due to COVID-19 absences

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Absences due to COVID-19 could cost a Central Texas school district millions in public funding.

Leander Independent School District estimates it could lose $14.8 million dollars due to its average daily attendance rate being too low, and that’s mainly because of omicron variant absences. In the spring semester so far, LISD has an 89% attendance rate, far below its historic average of 96%, officials said. In the fall, the attendance rate was 93.6%.

LISD used its historic attendance rate in its budget, but as the attendance rate drops, so does the funding. As omicron cases trend downward in the area, officials said the attendance rate is going back up, but they’ll have to wait until the end of the semester to see what the final rate is.

The state funds education using enrollment and average daily attendance, officials said. If the Texas Education Agency extends a “hold harmless” designation, like they for all of 2020-21 and the first six weeks of the 2021-22 school year, that could restore funding. However, LSID said, the TEA has yet to extend the hold harmless designation passed the first six weeks.

LISD said it doesn’t plan to cut any jobs due to the loss of funding this year, but the district “might need to consider ways to cut expenditures” if it can’t bridge the gap with what it has now.