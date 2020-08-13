Leander ISD cancels first two remote learning days for high school students due to “technology issue”

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander High School students were set to start virtual learning Thursday, but the night before, school leaders said they’ve already run into technology issues.

In a Twitter update Wednesday night, the Leander Independent School District announced it canceled the first two virtual learning days of the year for all high school students.

The first two days were supposed to be Thursday and Friday of this week. According to the district, it all stems back to issues with technology.

Leander ISD said it had to cancel “due to an issue with the web content filtering tool that allows students to connect to the internet on their district-provided laptop.”

The cancellation only applies to high school students. The district said elementary and middle school students are unaffected by the technology issues and will start on time Thursday.

Elementary school students are using Chromebooks or personal devices, which are not impacted by the technology issues. As for middle school students, the web content filtering tool is able to accommodate all of them.

The district said it upgraded its web content filtering tool in the summer to accommodate all district laptops to be online at the same time, but on Wednesday afternoon, the vendor said their solution would not work. However, the vendor only found out about the problem after another school district ran into issues earlier this week, according to the district.

Additional servers are on the way, scheduled to be installed Friday evening and into the weekend, according to the district. That way, students will be ready to go on Monday.