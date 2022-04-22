LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The Leander Independent School District Board of Trustees will meet May 5 to consider raising pay for all district workers.

LISD’s human resources department recommended to the board Thursday night a 2% raise for teachers, nurses and counselors, with an additional 1% increase after a $0.07 tax increase with voter approval in November 2022. The department recommended a 2% raise for other workers, including administration, information technology, office staff and transportation.

According to a department presentation, first-year teachers in LISD with a bachelor’s degree currently make $50,900 a year. That is $250 less than Austin ISD first-year teachers.

With the raise, LISD first-year teachers would make $98 less than AISD first-year teachers. With a 3% raise, the teachers would make $394 more than their AISD counterparts.

The presentation also included a 2% across the board raise would cost the district $5.99 million. A 3% raise for teachers, nurses and counselors, with a 2% increase for everyone else would cost $8.04 million.

LISD’s human resources department has posted information about the raise proposals and impacts.