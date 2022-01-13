Leander ISD board approves 5 days of COVID-19 extended leave for staff

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The Leander Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved five days of paid COVID-19 extended leave for all employees Thursday night.

The extended leave for both contract and non-contract district employees is in effect retroactively from Jan. 2 through June 30 of this year, according to the district.

According to the resolution, staff members who are still able to work remotely will not get the COVID-19 extended leave unless they are unable to work due to the illness. The leave is capped at a maximum of five days per employee through the rest of the school year.

If an employee used up the eight days previously approved by the district board, they are still eligible for the additional five days due to omicron variant spread, the resolution said.

Employees requesting to use the leave will need to submit documentation showing the need for the leave.

The district said this will help protect the health and safety of students, staff and the LISD community. Earlier this week, Leander ISD had bus delays due to a shortage of drivers, because many were calling out sick.