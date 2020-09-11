Leander ISD beefs up online security after 4th grade virtual classroom ‘Zoom bombed’

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — In response to a recent “Zoom bombing” of a fourth grade virtual classroom, the Leander Independent School District said it is upgrading technology and adding more layers of security to its Zoom system Friday.

Officials with the district said it is implementing the upgrades Friday and “will continue to add additional enhancements in the coming weeks.” Officials said the district is piloting an option where all users have to use a district account to access the classrooms.

Other additions made by the district are:

Attendance tracking

Additions instructional tools like poll, annotation and premade breakout groups

Greater control of security settings Instructors being able to require additional authentication to join meetings Not letting students start meetings Differentiate access based on user groups Having access to enhanced support from Zoom



“Our goal is to ensure the safest and most secure learning environment where our kids can focus on learning and will not be exposed to content that is not intended for young minds,” the district said in a press release. “We recommend that families discuss the importance of staying safe online and look forward to partnering with our families and community in this endeavor.”