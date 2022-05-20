LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander ISD is the latest Central Texas school district to approve increases in teacher and staff pay.

At a board meeting Thursday night, Leander ISD trustees approved a 5% increase to teacher salaries and a 4% increase for all other staff. The raise will take effect in employees’ first paycheck in the 2022-23 school year.

The district raised its minimum hourly wage to $15 an hour. Pay for substitute teachers will increase from $90 per day to $115 per day.

“Taking care of Leander ISD’s amazing teachers and staff continues to be of utmost importance to this board,” board president Trish Bode said. “These raises connect to our board-adopted core beliefs and are intended to be a step in honoring our employees’ hard work as life-changers and acknowledge the financial reality many of our dedicated employees find themselves in living in this community.”

The board will also provide a one-time retention bonus to all eligible employees, with a stipulation. In order for the bonuses to be given out, voters in the district would have to approve a tax rate election of at least 9 cents in November. The amount of the bonus would be determined by the school board at a future meeting.

Several other local districts have recently approved pay increases, including Del Valle ISD, Hays CISD, Lockhart ISD, Pflugerville ISD, Round Rock ISD and San Marcos CISD.

Austin ISD’s board is expected to vote on its budget next month.