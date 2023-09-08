LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) – The Leander Independent School Board of Trustees Thursday evening approved a plan to claim a good cause exception to a new Texas law on school security.

House Bill 3, which went into effect Sept. 1, requires armed security officers at every campus.

According to the posted agenda on the district’s website, the administration recommended the board claim the exception because of a “lack of funding and available personnel.”

According to the background information in the agenda, administrators told the board it was putting in place an Alternative Standard that allows for the following:

“Approval and planning for a District Police Department”

“Providing a person to act as a security officer who, pursuant to the relevant Safety and Security Policies, is a school Marshal”

the district will “begin recruiting and hiring qualified personnel to meet the requirement of House Bill 3.”

Other local school districts KXAN spoke with said they are struggling to come up with the money and personnel to comply with the new law.