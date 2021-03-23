Leander ISD adjusts quarantine protocols for employees in close contact with COVID-19

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The Leander Independent School District has updated its COVID-19 protocols for employees, adjusting the quarantine period after new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The district announced the changes on its website Tuesday.

The district says after close contact with a known positive, an employee’s quarantine period can now end after day 10 without testing if they remained symptom free. After quarantine, you should check for symptoms until 14 days after the exposure.

If an employee tests positive, they should transition to an isolation period. An employee can return to work on day 11 if these benchmarks are met:

At least 10 days since test date or symptoms first appeared (whichever comes first)

At least 24 hours with no fever without fever-reducing medication

Other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving

A negative COVID-19 test during the 10-day isolation period doesn’t end the isolation, the district says.

If an employee has received the first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and has symptoms after a close contact, the employee must be symptom free for 24 hours before coming back to work.