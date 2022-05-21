LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) — Lake Travis ISD is looking for roughly 30 people to be bus drivers as the district has dealt with shortages this school year.

“It is a very big need,” said Rhonda Davis, the director of transportation for Lake Travis ISD. “Due to the shortage of drivers and some illnesses and just life, we’ve had to cancel anywhere from 8-10 routes a week.”

Davis said that often means parents are left to find other ways to get their kids to school — including finding other parents to carpool.

Lake Travis ISD hosted a hiring event for bus drivers Saturday, May 21, 2022 (KXAN photo/Christian Marcelli)

That’s why Lake Travis ISD hosted its third annual “Come Drive a School Bus” event Saturday in an attempt to draw people to the job. People interested had the opportunity to get behind the wheel at that event.

“The benefits of being a school bus driver is that you can pretty well work your students’ schedule, your children’s schedule,” Davis said. She also noted drivers get a gap in the middle of the day and get holiday and summer breaks.

No experience is necessary, training will be provided. Starting pay is a little more than $21/hr.

You can find the job posting on Lake Travis ISD’s website under the transportation section.