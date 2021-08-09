Lake Travis ISD offers virtual learning for grades K-6 this fall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis Independent School District will offer a virtual learning option for the fall only as COVID-19 hospitalizations in the area skyrocket.

In a letter to parents, LTISD officials said they are currently accepting applications for families who want to have their children in kindergarten through sixth grade learn virtually. The application window closes at noon Wednesday, and virtual classes begin Aug. 23. In-person learning starts in the district Aug. 18.

Only currently eligible students can apply. Here’s what families can expect:

Students will maintain enrollment in their home campus

Students must commit to attending the entire fall semester. Students will not be able to return to their home campus until January 2022, at the earliest

Students will require parent supervision and support during virtual school hours

Instruction will be delivered in both synchronous (teacher-led) and asynchronous (independent) learning formats

The forms must be submitted per student, not per family

Those in virtual learning won’t be able to participate in extracurricular activities and electives for sixth-grade students will be limited to art and physical education.

The first 250 applications will be accepted into the program and all requests will be time-stamped.

The district released its full back-to-school safety plan on its website.

Paul Norton, superintendent of LTISD, said in the letter the decision was a result of feedback from parents and the Stage 5 COVID-19 risk-level designation from Austin Public Health.

LTISD’s program is similar to that of Austin ISD’s, which was announced in late July.