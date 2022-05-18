AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis Independent School District board members say the district needs more property and may authorize contracts for two lots in Dripping Springs, and one with a Spicewood address. But not everyone is happy about it.

One neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, said she received a notice about the possible purchase in her Dripping Springs neighborhood over the weekend.

“I am greatly concerned that this purchase will stress our water wells that have run dry previously,” she said.

“This land is only three miles to our Hamilton Pool park, our Reimers Ranch park, Westcave Preserve, and the Roy Creek preserve. There is NO WATER out here west of RR 12,” wrote another neighbor, Cyd Grimes, to KXAN News.

Grimes has lived in her Dripping Springs neighborhood for more than two decades, and about a year and a half ago, she said her well ran out of water and she has to get her water delivered regularly.

“If I had a fire today, my house would probably burn down,” she said.

Both also expressed traffic concerns.

In March and April, LTISD school board members decided they needed to buy more property “for the purpose of future educational facilities,” and passed a resolution authorizing the superintendent to “negotiate a purchase sale agreement,” for acquiring three properties:

25.12 acres located at 4528 Bee Creek Road, Spicewood

19.58 acres located at 700 Bell Springs Road, Dripping Springs

4 acres located at 20511 Hamilton Pool Road, Dripping Springs

LTISD spokesperson Marco Alvarado said the Dripping Springs properties are outside of the city limits.

Some neighbors say they plan to protest at Wednesday’s LTISD board meeting, which begins at 6 p.m.

Alvarado said board members may vote to authorize the superintendent to finalize the sale and closing of the purchases, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the sale would happen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.