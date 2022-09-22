TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Lake Travis Independent School District board approved giving some staff members access to naloxone to help treat suspected opioid overdoses.

The measure was approved at a Wednesday night meeting.

School police and nurses will be able to access the naloxone or opioid antagonist, a treatment that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.

The district said Wednesday’s vote was not sparked by any specific incident.

In the Hays Consolidated Independent School District, at least four students died due to a fentanyl overdose within about a month of each other. One suspected fentanyl poisoning was on campus, Hays CISD said earlier this month.

Every Hays CISD high school has been affected by a suspected fentanyl overdose death or serious overdose requiring Narcan, according to the district.