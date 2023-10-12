LAGO VISTA, Texas (KXAN) – The United States Tennis Association, or USTA, said Wednesday it and USTA Texas awarded a total of $50,000 in grant money to Lago Vista Independent School District.

USTA said the money would be used towards the ongoing construction of four new tennis courts at Lago Vista High School, bringing the school’s total number of courts to eight.

The courts, which USTA said should be finished this fall are not only used by Lago Vista ISD tennis teams, but also host local clinics and USTA League play. The association said the new courts will allow the facility to host larger events and provide more playing opportunities for the local community.

“We are so grateful to the USTA for their generosity,” said Craten Phillips, Athletic Director, Lago Vista ISD. “We feel like this project will be a community-wide source of pride and opportunities. Lago Vista ISD tennis programs will have the opportunity to host more and bigger events, as well as more efficient and functional practices while also having a facility that can be used to advance the sport of tennis for all ages in our area.”

“We are committed to supporting the enhancement and construction of tennis facilities in communities across the country,” said Craig Morris, Chief Executive, Community Tennis, USTA. “Investing in the development of tennis facilities nationwide, not only fulfills the USTA’s mission of growing the sport of tennis, but also provides the opportunity to enjoy lifelong healthy activity through tennis for people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.”

“The Texas tennis community has grown tremendously in the past few years and grants like these help our tennis facilities continue to grow with it,” USTA Texas Executive Director Fred Viancos said. “Lago Vista is the latest example: when school districts and their surrounding tennis communities come together, everybody wins.”

$40,000 of the grant funding will come from the USTA’s Tennis Venue Services grant program. According to the USTA, that program is designed to enhance existing tennis venues and construct new ones in order to provide increased playing opportunities in communities across the country. The USTA said the Tennis Venue Services team has awarded more than $16 million in grants since 2005, impacting more than 42,000 tennis courts and more than $586 million of infrastructure development.