Lago Vista ISD parents sue district for not enforcing masks

LAGO VISTA, Texas (KXAN) — Parents in the Lago Vista Independent School District are suing the school system for not enforcing mask policies and other COVID-19 safety measures in schools.

The Lago Vista parents are part of a class-action lawsuit filed in federal court that also includes parents from Frisco, Grapevine-Colleyville and Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISDs.

While Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order bans Texas school officials from enacting a mask mandate, the lawsuit argues, “…the Governor’s order is superceded by the Supremacy Clause noted in the United States Constitution.”

The parents claim in the suit they and their children “have experienced and continue to experience irreparable harm,” because district officials won’t put mask rules in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

Lago Vista ISD is a district that has been impacted by COVID-19 spread.

A month ago, Lago Vista ISD had the highest COVID-19 positivity rate out of 20 local school districts for the 2021-22 school year, with 4.67%. Earlier this month, all high school students at Lago Vista High School had to shift to online learning temporarily.

The law firm that helped file the lawsuit, Cirkiel Law Group, P.C., says the parents are seeking a temporary restraining order and permanent injunction asking the federal court to make mandatory mask policy guidelines.

When KXAN reached out to Lago Vista ISD, the district said it wasn’t aware of the lawsuit.