Lago Vista ISD is latest Texas school district impacted by high COVID-19 spread

A classroom (Getty Images)

LAGO VISTA, Texas (KXAN) — All high school students at Lago Vista Independent School District will shift to online learning beginning Wednesday.

The Travis County district says there’s an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff. There’s also a limited number of substitute teachers.

Students will return to campus next Monday. As of last Friday, Lago Vista ISD reported nearly 60 cases. No other schools in Lago Vista ISD will be affected by the in-person closures, the district says.

Lago Vista is hardly the only school system in Central Texas facing these challenges, however.

At Lockhart ISD in Caldwell County, 781 students are currently quarantined after a dramatic spike in new COVID-19 cases: the district has 204 active cases — 181 of them are students.

The Texas Tribune reports at least 45 small school districts across Texas have been forced to temporarily stop in-person classes because of COVID-19 spread.

