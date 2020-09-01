Kendra Scott joins University of Texas Austin faculty to teach female entrepreneurship

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 10: Kendra Scott speaks onstage as the Accessories Council Hosts The 23rd Annual ACE Awards on June 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Accessories Council)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-based designer and business owner Kendra Scott is adding a new accolade to her resume.

UT Austin students can soon enroll in Women in Entrepreneurship, a three-credit course co-taught by newly appointed professor Scott.

The course aims to teach female entrepreneurs the tools and experience to create and operate their own businesses — including addressing the unique challenges women face in the business world and how to address them.

Scott previously partnered with UT to create the Kendra Scott Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute.

“I’m honored to join the university as a professor of practice, and am so excited for the opportunity to work directly with this next generation of courageous leaders,” Scott said. “We’ve seen a real hunger for programming and classes that lift up and support aspiring female entrepreneurs, and I am eager to further our work with the WEL Institute by bringing my own experience and expertise to the classroom.”

The Kendra Scott company, according to UT, has over 2,000 employees and more than 100 standalone stores — expanding well beyond the first collection she created in a home bedroom in 2002.

“On this 100-year anniversary of the 19th Amendment, The University of Texas at Austin is pushing against boundaries to women as entrepreneurs in the world of startups, venture capital and corporate leadership,” said College of Fine Arts Dean Doug Dempster. “And Kendra Scott is leading the way!”

Scott joins fellow high-profile professors like Oscar-winning actor and Texas Ex Matthew McConaughey and bestselling author Brené Brown. McConaughey joined the faculty of UT’s Moody College of Communication faculty in 2019 as professor in the Department of Radio-Television-Film. Brown, who delivered the keynote address at UT’s 2020 virtual spring commencement, currently serves as a visiting professor at the McCombs Business School, teaching management and leadership.