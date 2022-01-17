Johnson City ISD cancels classes after ‘high rate’ of staff catch COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Texas (KXAN) — The Johnson City Independent School District hopes classes will resume Wednesday after having to cancel them Monday and Tuesday due to staff being out with COVID-19.

In a Sunday letter to parents, Superintendent Richard Kolek said the district “is experiencing a high rate of faculty and staff testing positive for COVID-19.” Because of all the staff absences, he said the district can’t properly cover classes or ensure student safety.

During the closure, athletics will continue as normal, the letter said, but updates on practices and games will be sent through the sportsYou app.

“We realize cancelling school can be a burden on you as a parent. However, it is imperative that we work

together to ensure the safety of all students and staff,” Kolek said in the letter.

Kolek reminded parents the district is offering free rapid COVID-19 testing. You can call the district nurse at (830) 868-4028 to set up an appointment.

Johnson City ISD isn’t the only district dealing with closures and staff shortages.

The Lago Vista Independent School District announced Monday it’s closing the middle and high schools to students Tuesday and Wednesday due to staff absences. Staff will still report to campus those days. The district is hoping to resume classes for grades six through 12 Thursday.