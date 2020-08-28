Investigations launched after 3 ‘Zoom bombing’ incidents reported at Marble Falls school

The Zoom video meeting and chat app has become the wildly popular host to millions of people working and studying from home during the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — Online instruction at Marble Falls Independent School District got interrupted this week because of people “Zoom bombing” virtual lessons at one school.

The district shared on Facebook that three incidents happened during the past two days with Marble Falls Middle School. According to the post, they involved the display of a highly inappropriate image, the use of inappropriate language and someone making fun of a teacher.

“We hate that this has happened and are saddened by the maladjustment that motivates some of this behavior,” the district’s post read. “We will continue to monitor the situation and make every effort to keep kids safe.”

The district’s technology team tracked the person who posted the inappropriate image to an IP address in California as well as Florida, according to the Facebook post. The district stated it shared this information with law enforcement agencies, which expanded their investigations.

The district confirmed it’s now partnering with Zoom to add security measures that will hopefully prevent these “Zoom bombing” incidents from happening again, but administrators urged students and parents to do their part and “comply with commonly understood digital security practices.”

Marble Falls ISD will also share information with students starting Friday to keep classes safe, both virtually and in-person.