AUSTIN (KXAN) — All students at IDEA Public Schools across Austin will get free breakfast and lunch in the 2023-24 school year, the district announced Monday.

The charter school district said families do not need to take any action to receive the free meals.

The free meals are part of the community eligibility provision under the USDA National School Lunch and Breakfast programs.

IDEA has eight schools in the Austin area: IDEA Bluff Springs, IDEA Health Professions, IDEA Kyle, IDEA Montopolis, IDEA Parmer Park, IDEA Pflugerville, IDEA Round Rock Tech and IDEA Rundberg.

During the pandemic, students across the country received free breakfasts and lunches thanks to a federal waiver, but the program ended in June 2022.