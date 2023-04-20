AUSTIN (KXAN) – More than 200 Austin-area seniors at a charter-school network revealed to their family and friends Wednesday where they will continue their education.

IDEA Public Schools held College Signing Day 2023 at the Palmer Events Center.

According to IDEA, the Greater Austin Class of 2023 got more than 1,100 college acceptances from 300 colleges and universities across the United States and around the world.

The 2023 class got $19 million in scholarships and grants, according to IDEA.

The charter-school network said 94% of seniors will be first-generation college students.

According to IDEA, students from this year’s graduating class accepted spots at Boston University, New York University, Cornell University, Trinity College, University of Texas at Austin, University of Chicago and St. Edwards University.

IDEA says students from IDEA Montopolis, IDEA Rundberg and IDEA Bluff Springs participated in the ceremony.