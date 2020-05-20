IDEA schools to hold virtual ‘college signing day’ at 10 a.m. Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — IDEA Public Schools will honor the Class of 2020 with a virtual “college signing day” at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

IDEA Montopolis seniors will each announce where they will attend college next fall as part of the ceremony. Every graduating senior this year from IDEA Montopolis has been accepted to college, something the executive director of IDEA, Tricia Noyola, is thrilled about.

“I am so proud of the Class of 2020,” Noyola said. “They are proving to the Austin community what is possible when you set your mind to achieve something great.”

That’s now 14 years in a row that every graduating class had a 100% acceptance rate to college, the school said.

Four of the seniors will receive Dell Scholars scholarships from the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation. The foundation also helps fund IDEA Montopolis and is “committed to improving students’ academic success in school and in life, including the systems to drive outcomes for those students.”

What began as a small school of 150 students 20 years ago, IDEA has grown to serve nearly 53,000 college-bound students in 96 schools across Texas and Louisiana as a tuition-free, pre-K-12 public charter school network.