‘I love my kids’: Eanes ISD honors longtime teacher with parade

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Hill Country Middle School teacher in the Eanes Independent School District got a special sendoff Thursday afternoon.

Pam Fletcher-Friday has taught theatre at the middle school for more than 30 years. She’s preparing to retire soon, so the district wanted to honor her with a parade.

She got to see both past and present students from a safe distance.

“I’m going to start crying. It’s really special. I love my kids, and I love my kids that have grown up, and now I have their kids. I guess it’s probably good that I don’t have their grandkids,” Fletcher-Friday said. “It’s probably good to get going now while I can.

Fletcher-Friday said she is a costumer designer in Austin and plans to continue that work.

The event started at 4:30 p.m. and lasted an hour.

  • Pam Fletcher-Friday, longtime drama teacher at Hill Country Middle School in Eanes ISD, was honored with a drive-thru retirement party Nov. 5 (KXAN/Tim Holcomb)
    Pam Fletcher-Friday, longtime drama teacher at Hill Country Middle School in Eanes ISD, was honored with a drive-thru retirement party Nov. 5 (KXAN/Tim Holcomb)
