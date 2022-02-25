‘I didn’t want to let him win’: AISD crossing guard returns to work after being assaulted

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A crossing guard near Hill Elementary in the Austin Independent School District returned to work the day after he was assaulted, according to the district.

Earlier this month, KXAN learned from AISD a crossing guard was assaulted near school grounds on Jan. 31, and he was treated and released from the hospital.

Now, the district is recognizing that crossing guard, Rick Waters. He’s a father, husband and Navy veteran, according to AISD.

“He’s quick with a joke, and cares passionately about the kids he helps each morning, refusing to let anything divert his attention from them,” AISD wrote about Waters.

The district said someone “purposely hit” Waters with their car, and that’s when the driver exited the car and assaulted Waters.

Waters used his military training to defend himself, AISD said, and the assaulter ran away.

Waters got back to work the next day.

“It was a matter of honor,” Waters told AISD. “Everyone told me not to go to work, but I didn’t want to let him win.”

The Austin Police Department told KXAN earlier this month no arrests were made in the assault.