Hutto ISD rescinds mask requirement 4 days after issuing it

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — The Hutto Independent School District rescinded its mask mandate this past Friday. The mask requirement was in place for less than one week.

The district said the requirement was removed after consulting with its legal counsel about a court ruling in Bexar County. On Aug. 26, the Texas Supreme Court paused a mask mandate for public schools in San Antonio and Bexar County.

“Although the Public Health Guidance from [Texas Education Agency] had given us temporary immunity from the Governor’s order, the ruling in Bexar County and the Williamson County District Attorney communication were both clear on the violation,” Superintendent Celina Estrada Thomas wrote in a release online.

Thomas explained they would never want to put their employees in a position where they were violating the law.

Hutto ISD said it continues to strongly encourage all staff and students to wear a mask indoors when social distancing is not possible to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.

“Parents, this is not the time to let our guards down. Please continue to send your children with masks. If they forget it, we have plenty,” Thomas said.

The district said as of Friday, it had 130 student cases and 17 staff cases. Another 50 staffers are considered close contacts and are undergoing testing every other day before heading into work.

Hutto ISD has a dashboard set up online so the community can view its COVID-19 data.