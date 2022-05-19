HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Just like Austin, communities around the city are growing fast as well.

In Hutto, they are seeing explosive growth, with Hutto ISD expected to double in enrollment over the next 10 years.

“We are growing. I think a simple way of looking at it is roughly at an elementary school population a year,” said Henry Gideon, assistant superintendent of operations. “We will be over capacity at the elementary schools in 2023-24, which means we will probably have to bring in some portables temporarily to house kids.

Hutto ISD enrollment since 2001

2001-02: 1,420

2006-07: 3,706

2011-12: 5,669

2016-17: 6,946

2021-22: 8,900

The district said it is discussing the addition of more elementary schools, middle schools and another high school, but that will take time, and the community will have to make that decision. For now it is focusing on modernizing Hutto High School from funding that comes from a 2019 $194 million bond.

The school board recently authorized the district to proceed with the design and development stage of the high school. The plans include renovations and expansions to several areas, including STEM, the band hall and agriculture, as well as the auto tech program. There will additions and many of the current programs will be moved to their own larger spaces to accommodate more kids.

“We have a school that has been added on, and the voters have supported the additions, but there are still programs that are in spaces that were built more for 3A rather than they are for 6A,” said Gideon.

The district has around $35 million available for construction costs.

“We are a 6A high school, and we have a four-bay auto tech program with three instructors and almost 200 kids,” said Travis Clark, director of career and technical education with Hutto ISD. “So, they get on top of each other and need more room to work on those vehicles.”

Clark said adding the new spaces will offer more opportunities to students.

In 2010, the City of Hutto had a population of 16,461. In 2019, the population grew to 27,947.