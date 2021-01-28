Huston-Tillotson University joins HBCU-focused Google program to train students in digital skills

FILE – In this Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, the logo of Google is displayed on a carpet at the entrance hall of Google France in Paris (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Huston-Tillotson University is joining a Google program focused on historically-Black colleges and universities that will be able to train thousands of students in digital skills.

Grow with Google was started in 2017 to help Americans develop their skills and careers by offering free training and coaching. Twenty schools, including Huston-Tillotson, are in the Grow with Google’s HBCU Career Readiness Program, according to a press release.

The partnership was made possible through a $1 million investment by Google in the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), which will help provide digital skills workshops in HBCU career centers. The program’s goal is to train 20,000 students. It will be available by fall 2021, a release said.

“Google believes investing in HBCU students strengthens the future workforce and increases economic opportunity,” Bonita Stewart, vice president for Global Partnerships at Google and Howard University alumna, said in a release. “We’re proud to expand our Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to reach more HBCU students with the digital skills they need to thrive in the workforce.”

The Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program was started in October, Google said. The program’s investment in the TMCF is part of a $15 million plan to uplift Black students and workers.