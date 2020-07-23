Huston-Tillotson University announces partnership with Tesla on learning initiatives, programs for students

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Huston-Tillotson University, Austin’s only Historically Black College and University, is partnering with Tesla to begin working on innovative learning opportunities for its students.

Related Content Travis County releases details on tax-incentive deal with Tesla

On Wednesday, the Tesla car company announced it will build its next Gigafactory in the Austin area, and now the university says its plans with Tesla are even closer to fruition.

Huston-Tillotson said it’s collaborating with Tesla to form strategies involving faculty collaborations, undergraduate research and more.

The university said it hopes the employment opportunities that will be possible because of the Tesla partnership will help prepare students for mid- to-high-skilled careers.

Huston-Tillotson said in its welcome letter to Tesla:

“We anticipate our collaboration with Tesla to lead ultimately to internships, apprenticeships, externships, and fruitful careers for HT students. Tesla is an organization that aligns with and supports Huston-Tillotson University’s core values and mission. Tesla, welcome to Austin, Texas!”