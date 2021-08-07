Huston-Tillotson celebrates both this year and last year’s class with commencement ceremony

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Huston-Tillotson University celebrated both the Class of 2020 and 2021 in person Saturday morning after last year’s commencement ceremony was postponed.

Saturday’s ceremony kicked off at 9 a.m. on the athletic field.

Dr. Mae Jemison, the first woman of color to go into space, delivered the commencement address. She has made more than 120 orbits around the world and is also an engineer and physician. She advised students to remain positive as they embark on their next journeys.

“If you can keep that sparkle in your eye, that dancing energy of aliveness and possibility long past graduation, you’ll be well on your way to a magical life, a life full of service, connection and meaning,” Dr. Jemison said during her speech.

The university conferred more than 200 degrees to the 2020 class and about 260 degrees for the 2021 class.

One of those degrees went to Natalia Cox, a student who police say was killed after being shot by a man she had gone on a couple dates with in March. She was 21-years-old and a senior biology major. The university says her family received her degree, cap, gown and tassel. She was from Melissa, Texas, just north of McKinney.

The ceremony also recognized the Golden Classes of 1970 and 1971.