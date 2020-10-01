Hundreds of Hays CISD students seek to switch learning platforms as first on-campus week comes to a close

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — As the Hays Consolidated Independent School District wraps up its first week back on campus, a spokesperson says hundreds of families are trying to switch between online and in-person learning.

The school district started welcoming back all students who wanted to be on campus starting Monday.

Spokesperson Tim Savoy says the requests to switch started coming in on Friday. 145 families who opted for in-person learning are now requesting to go back online, and 500 families who chose virtual learning are now asking to go back to campus.

Savoy says they’ve been getting about a dozen inquiries a day since Monday from families seeking to change the decision they made on their commitment forms.

He says even though families are technically committed to their choice for the first nine weeks of school, they are trying to accommodate requests on a case-by-case basis.

An architect has already calculated capacity for each classroom, and Savoy says if there’s room in a student’s grade for him or her to come back to campus, the school district is allowing it.

If their grade level is at capacity on the student’s home campus, they are allowed to move to a different campus that may have room.

Savoy says no grade level is currently filled across all campuses, but if that happens, the family would then need to wait until the next grading period to try to come back to in-person learning.