CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — With the start of the 2022-23 school year just around the corner, Central Texas school districts are preparing to welcome students back for a year of learning.

Here are ways to support your local school districts through available volunteer opportunities, back-to-school drives and donation efforts.

Hays CISD

Hays CISD hosts various school supply drives within the community, but officials specifically highlighted the Hays CISD Clothes Closet, located at 3839B E. FM 150 in Kyle. The Hays CISD Clothes Closet helps provide clothing, food and a limited amount of school supplies, backpacks, diapers and hygiene products to families in need.

Leander ISD

Currently, Leander ISD is seeking out substitute teachers, instructional assistants, bus drivers and monitors as well as crossing guards for the upcoming school year. More than 300 open positions are listed on Leander ISD’s careers page.

In addition to open positions, the Leander Educational Excellence Foundation is also raising funds to help support Leander ISD students, specifically hygiene products for displaced district families and Spanish books for non-English speakers.

LEEF has Amazon Wish Lists available for hygiene products and Spanish books.

Liberty Hill ISD

Liberty Hill ISD has 66 positions open for hiring ahead of the upcoming school year, as well as sign ups available for prospective substitutes. ISD officials also encouraged district families to get involved with campus Parent Teacher Organizations and the LHISD Education Foundation, which supports district students, teachers and campuses.

Round Rock ISD

The Round Rock ISD Partners in Education Foundation, located at 595 Round Rock West Drive, Ste. 404, is accepting new school supply donations and monetary donations. They’re also working to help minimize supply costs for new teachers, distributing 500 new teacher boxes and more than 3,000 pre-made kits for all RRISD campuses this summer.

On Saturday, the Foundation will collaborate with Texas Children’s Hospital in sponsoring the district’s Back-to-School Event, running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Stony Point High School. RRISD staff will be available on-site to assist families in completing student annual forms, and the Foundation will be handing out pencil bags at the event.

Taylor ISD

Within Taylor ISD is Taylor-Aides, a parent-led effort to help promote parent and community involvement and streamline volunteer opportunities. The program recruits volunteers who undergo background checks and training.

From there, schools contact Taylor-Aides when they need assistance working school events, shelving library books, assisting with lunch duty and reading with students.

Taylor ISD’s Ambassador Program is returning for the 2022-23 school year following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Parents and community members enrolled as ambassadors spend one day each month listening to district speakers and visiting each campus before sharing what they’ve learned with others.

The Taylor Education Enrichment Foundation provides funding independent of the ISD’s budget that awards grants for teachers’ classroom projects. The Foundation is seeking volunteers and open to donors.

KXAN reached out to several other school districts for ways to support. Check back for more updates.