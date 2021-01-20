How Texas school districts are teaching students about the Biden inauguration

US President Joe Biden delivers his Inauguration speech after being sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Semansky / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK SEMANSKY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — School districts across Texas have developed lesson plans to teach and showcase President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Many districts have given the authority to individual principals and teachers to develop the lesson plans, and only a few have said they have put restrictions in place.

In the Austin Independent School District, some school principals encouraged remote families to tune in to a special broadcast that’s made for kids. Dr. Jill Biden, the first lady and lifelong educator, also promoted the recording, calling it a product “made especially for students and families.”

“As today is a historic event in American History with the installment and inauguration of the 46th president and vice president of the United States, here is a live-streaming site for teachers and students that has been designed specifically for students and youth to partake in today’s event,” the Kealing Middle School administration team wrote.

In addition to showing the full ceremony, the special broadcast included presidential trivia and fun commentary from cartoon figures.

In the Leander Independent School District, the social studies curriculum team curated specific resources for teachers to use when guiding students through the event. School officials said the lesson designs were cultivated with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills in mind.

However, some school districts in Texas are taking a stricter approach to covering the historic event.

After the deadly attack on the capitol on Jan. 6, the Plano Independent School District did not allow students to watch the inauguration.

A teacher in the Keller Independent School District shared a letter from her principal, which said the inauguration “will be taped so the district has gone through it and edited it down to just the swearing in.” Keller ISD told us parents will be able to opt their children out of seeing it altogether, which is a protocol it has had in past inaugurations.

Child psychologists say it’s important for children to witness and discuss current events.

“You can have an open conversation about how to appropriately handle how to disagree and handle conflicts. I think that’s a great opportunity for educators,” said Anastasia Taylor with the Alliance Child and Family Solutions. “Being able to see conflict and discuss how if we disagree or not, agree with how the conflict was handled, and how they’re voicing their disagreements.”

