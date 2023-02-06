Austin Fire Department said 15 of their stations have been fluctuating in and out of power. (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With students back in class, Central Texas school districts are now planning how to make up for missed learning time during the ice storm that closed schools and left some campuses without power.

Several districts told KXAN they are waiting on waivers from the Texas Education Agency before making final decisions.

Here’s how several Central Texas school districts plan to make up missed learning minutes:

Austin ISD

The district said its calendar includes enough instructional minutes to cover missed school on Tuesday and Wednesday. But AISD is asking TEA for a waiver to cover the minutes on Thursday and Friday.

Eanes ISD

A spokesperson said the district believes the bad weather makeup days in the Eanes calendar will cover the missed instructional days.

Georgetown ISD

Pending waivers from the state, the district may use extra minutes in the GISD calendar to cover Tuesday and Wednesday, a spokesperson said.

Hays CISD

The district is waiting to hear from TEA about a waiver for the missed days and hopes to hear back about waiving part of all of the missed days.

A spokesperson said the district may use its weather makeup day if the days are not waived. There are also extra minutes in the calendar totaling about two days.

Another option to make up missed days is adding about seven minutes onto the high school bell schedule through the end of the year, a spokesperson said.

Lake Travis ISD

The district has two bad weather makeup days in its calendar already. A spokesperson said LTISD expects to get information from TEA this week about the other two days that need to be made up.

Manor ISD

A spokesperson said the district will not need to make up missed days because of extra instructional minutes in its school calendar.

Round Rock ISD

The district said it has two days of instructional minutes built into the calendar. But it will look at options to make the other minutes through a TEA waiver or add instructional days. A spokesperson said the RRISD community would be notified if extra days are added.

This article will be updated with districts’ responses as received.