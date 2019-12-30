How January 1st became New Year’s Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) – January 1st seems kind of arbitrary doesn’t it? Of all the days of the year, what makes this day so special? It’s not the start of a season, a massive weather event, nor is it a big historic moment. Why is January 1st the first day of the year? It all comes down to the moon and Roman politics.

How the moon created months

The Ancient Romans created their months based on lunar cycles. A lunar cycle is when the moon goes from a new moon, to full, to a new moon again. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to go through these phases.

When the Ancient Romans were creating their year, they decided it took ten lunar cycles for the Earth to circle the sun. They also decided March, named for the god of War, would be the first month of the year. This would mark both the start of spring and the day when government officials would take office.

However, there are closer to twelve lunar cycles in a year. Romans added two months, January and February. January is named for the God of Beginnings, Janus. According to Encyclopedia Britannica, when the peaceful Roman King Numa Pompilius revised the Roman calendar, he shifted the start of the year to January 1st to better match his political leanings.

The Julian calendar

Hundred of years later, according to the Washington Post, Julius Caesar made changes to the calendar in effort to correct miscalculations that resulted in seasons and days shifting. This resulted in the creation of the Julian calendar. Caesar kept New Year’s Day on January 1st, but after the fall of the Roman Empire, communities made changes to better reflect their own holidays. This resulted in moving the New Year back to March.

The Gregorian calendar takes the world

By the 1500’s, the Julian calendar’s imperfections began to show, resulting in the first day of spring shifting ten days from March 21st to the 11th. This shift made it harder for the Catholic Church to determine when Easter began.

Pope Gregory XIII took action to correct this error, creating the Gregorian calendar. Influenced by the Julian Calendar, the Gregorian Calendar created the leap year and returned the start of the year to January 1st.

According to the Washington Post, it took centuries for the new calendar to spread, with many protestant and orthodox churches keeping the Julian calendar. The United States and Britain didn’t switch to the Gregorian Calendar until the late 1700’s. Before then, colonists celebrated the new year on March 25th. To this day, many cultures and churches still follow the Julian calendar.