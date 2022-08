AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over the past decade, the number of students enrolled in Central Texas school districts increased by nearly 35,000.

KXAN looked at enrollment data from the Texas Education Agency for all 58 districts in our viewing area.

Between the 2011-12 and 2021-22 school years, enrollment areawide increased by 34,772. That’s despite a dip of about 12,000 in the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Across all 58 districts, enrollment increased from a little over 330,000 in 2011-12 to more than 366,000 in 2021-22.

The changes were far from uniform across each district. While enrollment areawide grew by 10.5%, several districts grew at a much faster pace, including Jarrell ISD, Liberty Hill ISD and Coupland ISD, all of which grew by more than 100% over the 10-year period.

Meanwhile, 15 districts saw enrollment figures fall over the past decade, including Austin ISD and Del Valle ISD.

The map below shows how enrollment has changed in each local district over the past decade. Districts shaded in green have seen an increase in the number of students since the 2011-12 school year, while those in red have seen a drop in student enrollment.

Hover over or click on a district to see enrollment numbers for that district. You can also search for a specific district using the search function in the top left of the map.

Despite a decrease of roughly 12,000 students over the 10-year period, Austin ISD remains the largest district in the KXAN viewing area, accounting for one in five students in the area.

TEA data shows there were nearly 75,000 students in the district in the 2021-22 school year, down from 86,528 in 2011-12, a 13.8% decrease.

The chart below shows the largest districts in the region. Several saw drops in enrollment during the pandemic, but many have since rebounded, including Leander ISD, Hays CISD, Georgetown ISD, Bastrop ISD, Lake Travis ISD and Hutto ISD.

Several districts have experienced tremendous growth over the past decade, especially in suburban areas surrounding Austin.

Of districts with more than 1,000 students, Jarrell ISD has grown the fastest, up more than 185% over the past 10 years. The district grew from 1,010 students in 2011-12 to 2,885 students in 2021-22.

Liberty Hill ISD has also rapidly grown, up almost 150%, and district leaders don’t expect a slow down anytime soon.

“Believe it or not, we have demographic projections that will get us to 12,000 students by the end of 2025 and to upward of 23,000 to 24,000 by the end of the decade,” superintendent Steve Snell told KXAN in January.

Last year, voters in the district approved a $491.7 million bond designed to help the district keep up with the growth. The bonds will allow LHISD to build two new elementary schools, a new middle school and a new high school.

Dripping Springs ISD had the third-fastest growth over the past decade among districts with more than 1,000 students, increasing enrollment figures by almost 75%.

Dripping Springs, Liberty Hill and Jarrell are all featured in the top 20 fastest-growing cities in the state in population figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau earlier this year.

Here’s a look at how enrollment has changed in each district, using data from the Texas Education Agency:

Austin ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 86,528

Enrollment in 2021-22: 74,602

Change in enrollment: -11,926 (-13.8%)

Bartlett ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 395

Enrollment in 2021-22: 395

Change in enrollment: +0 (+0%)

Bastrop ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 9,109

Enrollment in 2021-22: 11,994

Change in enrollment: +2,885 (+31.7%)

Blanco ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 966

Enrollment in 2021-22: 1,063

Change in enrollment: +97 (+10.0%)

Buckholts ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 191

Enrollment in 2021-22: 140

Change in enrollment: -51 (-26.7%)

Burnet CISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 3,277

Enrollment in 2021-22: 3,277

Change in enrollment: +0 (+0%)

Cameron ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 1,585

Enrollment in 2021-22: 1,569

Change in enrollment: -16 (-1.0%)

Cherokee ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 127

Enrollment in 2021-22: 128

Change in enrollment: +1 (+0.8%)

Coupland ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 106

Enrollment in 2021-22: 263

Change in enrollment: +157 (+148.1%)

Del Valle ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 11,199

Enrollment in 2021-22: 11,078

Change in enrollment: -121 (-1.1%)

Dime Box ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 188

Enrollment in 2021-22: 181

Change in enrollment: -7 (-3.7%)

Doss CCSD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 21

Enrollment in 2021-22: 0

Change in enrollment: -21 (-100.0%)

Dripping Springs ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 4,589

Enrollment in 2021-22: 8,001

Change in enrollment: +3,412 (+74.4%)

Eanes ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 7,803

Enrollment in 2021-22: 7,834

Change in enrollment: +31 (+0.4%)

Elgin ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 4,107

Enrollment in 2021-22: 4,996

Change in enrollment: +889 (+21.6%)

Fayetteville ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 202

Enrollment in 2021-22: 279

Change in enrollment: +77 (+38.1%)

Flatonia ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 593

Enrollment in 2021-22: 630

Change in enrollment: +37 (+6.2%)

Florence ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 994

Enrollment in 2021-22: 1,117

Change in enrollment: +123 (+12.4%)

Fredericksburg ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 2,934

Enrollment in 2021-22: 3,121

Change in enrollment: +187 (+6.4%)

Gause ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 192

Enrollment in 2021-22: 163

Change in enrollment: -29 (-15.1%)

Georgetown ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 10,397

Enrollment in 2021-22: 12,618

Change in enrollment: +2,221 (+21.4%)

Giddings ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 1,931

Enrollment in 2021-22: 1,939

Change in enrollment: +8 (+0.4%)

Granger ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 410

Enrollment in 2021-22: 506

Change in enrollment: +96 (+23.4%)

Harper ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 563

Enrollment in 2021-22: 560

Change in enrollment: -3 (-0.5%)

Hays CISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 15,932

Enrollment in 2021-22: 21,405

Change in enrollment: +5,473 (+34.4%)

Hutto ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 5,669

Enrollment in 2021-22: 8,960

Change in enrollment: +3,291 (+58.1%)

Jarrell ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 1,010

Enrollment in 2021-22: 2,885

Change in enrollment: +1,875 (+185.6%)

Johnson City ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 712

Enrollment in 2021-22: 697

Change in enrollment: -15 (-2.1%)

La Grange ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 1,868

Enrollment in 2021-22: 1,873

Change in enrollment: +5 (+0.3%)

Lago Vista ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 1,329

Enrollment in 2021-22: 1,808

Change in enrollment: +479 (+36.0%)

Lake Travis ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 7,412

Enrollment in 2021-22: 11,345

Change in enrollment: +3,933 (+53.1%)

Lampasas ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 3,383

Enrollment in 2021-22: 3,423

Change in enrollment: +40 (+1.2%)

Leander ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 33,309

Enrollment in 2021-22: 41,780

Change in enrollment: +8,471 (+25.4%)

Lexington ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 931

Enrollment in 2021-22: 1,093

Change in enrollment: +162 (+17.4%)

Liberty Hill ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 2,752

Enrollment in 2021-22: 6,840

Change in enrollment: +4,088 (+148.5%)

Llano ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 1,836

Enrollment in 2021-22: 1,881

Change in enrollment: +45 (+2.5%)

Lockhart ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 4,782

Enrollment in 2021-22: 6,128

Change in enrollment: +1,346 (+28.1%)

Lometa ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 298

Enrollment in 2021-22: 317

Change in enrollment: +19 (+6.4%)

Luling ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 1,423

Enrollment in 2021-22: 1,440

Change in enrollment: +17 (+1.2%)

Manor ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 7,723

Enrollment in 2021-22: 9,270

Change in enrollment: +1,547 (+20.0%)

Marble Falls ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 4,065

Enrollment in 2021-22: 4,014

Change in enrollment: -51 (-1.3%)

Mason ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 675

Enrollment in 2021-22: 759

Change in enrollment: +84 (+12.4%)

McDade ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 192

Enrollment in 2021-22: 319

Change in enrollment: +127 (+66.1%)

Milano ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 394

Enrollment in 2021-22: 409

Change in enrollment: +15 (+3.8%)

Pflugerville ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 23,070

Enrollment in 2021-22: 25,486

Change in enrollment: +2,416 (+10.5%)

Prairie Lea ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 226

Enrollment in 2021-22: 235

Change in enrollment: +9 (+4.0%)

Richland Springs ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 136

Enrollment in 2021-22: 121

Change in enrollment: -15 (-11.0%)

Rockdale ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 1,622

Enrollment in 2021-22: 1,425

Change in enrollment: -197 (-12.1%)

Round Rock ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 45,034

Enrollment in 2021-22: 47,167

Change in enrollment: +2,133 (+4.7%)

Round Top-Carmine ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 252

Enrollment in 2021-22: 241

Change in enrollment: -11 (-4.4%)

San Marcos CISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 7,513

Enrollment in 2021-22: 8,171

Change in enrollment: +658 (+8.8%)

San Saba ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 707

Enrollment in 2021-22: 731

Change in enrollment: +24 (+3.4%)

Schulenburg ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 711

Enrollment in 2021-22: 700

Change in enrollment: -11 (-1.5%)

Smithville ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 1,724

Enrollment in 2021-22: 1,788

Change in enrollment: +64 (+3.7%)

Taylor ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 3,119

Enrollment in 2021-22: 3,040

Change in enrollment: -79 (-2.5%)

Thorndale ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 566

Enrollment in 2021-22: 596

Change in enrollment: +30 (+5.3%)

Thrall ISD

Enrollment in 2011-12: 631

Enrollment in 2021-22: 788

Change in enrollment: +157 (+24.9%)

Wimberley ISD