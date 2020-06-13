How do you talk to your kids about race and racism?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What’s the impact of race and racism on children’s mental health?

On Thursday, the Austin Child Guidance Center and the Trauma-Informed Care Consortium hosted an online discussion where panelists and experts gave insight and tips for discussing race, racism and white privilege to children.

During the panel, moderator Kristin Pierce-Vreeke, who is the Child Guidance Center’s Executive Director, read a message from a white parent whose child had seen what was happening on the news and that he was “glad he wasn’t Black.”

Below, find some of what the experts and panelists discussed.

Charlotte Caples, Racial Equity Strategist, Charlotte Caples Consulting:

(On having the conversation about race and racism with children):

“Whether you realize it or not, we’ve all been categorized and collectivised… Start talking about racism proactively. Don’t wait until it comes up outside the home.”

Chloe Picot-Jacobs, Master of Social Work, Austin Child Guidance Center:

(On discussing white privilege with children):

“If there is a white adult uncomfortable exploring their own white privilege, there is no way they can teach a child… It’s not about one perfect conversation. You can come back to the conversation with your kids.”

Emmitt Hayes, Children’s Mental Health Crisis Task Force:

(On talking to children about the violence going on around them without scaring them):

“Ask your child about an interpretation of a situation… Know the topic yourself in order to speak to your child about it.”

Hays also explained that children are already being exposed to violence via video games and that parents can discuss what they’re seeing on TV in similar ways.

Tips for talking to your child about racism

In a recent UNICEF article on kids, parents and the subject of racism, the organization offered a timeline of appropriateness for discussing racial topics.

Under 5 years-old

UNICEF says that around this age, children may begin noticing differences between themselves and the people around them. Parents should use easy language that they can understand.

Recognize and celebrate differences — Parents should use questions about skin color as a chance to explain what skin color is and that while it’s different, people share things in common

— Parents should use questions about skin color as a chance to explain what skin color is and that while it’s different, people share things in common Let them know they can ask questions — Encourage your kids to continue asking questions about skin color and physical differences with you

— Encourage your kids to continue asking questions about skin color and physical differences with you Use “fairness” as a talking point — Small children can grasp the concept of fairness. Explain to them that racism is unfair and that people must work together to make the world a better place

6-11 years-old

Ask — Ask them what they’ve seen and heard regarding race at school and with their friends — then discuss

Discuss what they see on TV, in movies and online — Look for examples of stereotypes and racial bias in media your children see and use them as opportunities to have conversations, such as “Why are certain people depicted as villains while certain others are not?”

Continue talking openly

12 years-old and older