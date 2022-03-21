CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — With forecasted severe thunderstorms and tornado threats throughout Central Texas Monday, area ISDs have announced alter dismissal plans and safety protocols in place to keep students, faculty and staff safe.

Lake Travis ISD

Lake Travis ISD officials confirmed the district will dismiss all classes two hours early, based on the following schedule:

Lake Travis ISD elementary schools: 1 p.m. dismissal

Lake Travis ISD middle, high schools: 2:10 p.m. dismissal

LTISD transportation services will also operate two hours earlier than traditionally scheduled, but there will not be any late runs today. All after-school activities, events and programs, as well as LTISD’s extended care program, are canceled, officials added.

Parents or guardians with additional questions are asked to contact their child’s individual campus for more information.

Del Valle ISD

Del Valle ISD officials confirmed an early release for middle and high school students today due to the severe weather forecast. All elementary school students will dismiss at their regularly scheduled times.

Del Valle ISD elementary schools: 2:30 p.m. dismissal

Del Valle ISD middle schools: 1:30 p.m. dismissal

Del Valle ISD High School, Opportunity Center: 12:45 p.m. dismissal

Students will have the opportunity to receive lunch services before the amended dismissals, officials said. After-school activities, sports and other programs are canceled in light of the weather, officials added.

“This early release schedule is being made out of an abundance of caution and due to the forecast of severe weather conditions late this afternoon, including heavy rains and possible large hail,” the email read in part. “The most severe weather is forecasted to take place between 5pm and 8pm; therefore we want to ensure that all students are home prior to this time period, as well as have parents home to receive elementary students.”

Leander ISD

With today a staff development day for Leander ISD, officials said it is a day off for students, and transportation services will not be necessary. Staff’s dismissal time has not been altered at this time.

Manor ISD

In a tweet Monday morning, Manor ISD officials said they will release students early in light of severe weather. Bus transportation services will be provided; however, parents and guardians are asked to pick students up from school or make pickup arrangements, if possible.

Manor ISD elementary schools: 2:30 p.m. dismissal

Manor ISD middle schools: 1:30 p.m. dismissal

Manor ISD high schools: 12:30 p.m. dismissal

All ISD campuses and official buildings will be under the early release schedule. After-school activities, and Monday’s Manor ISD board meeting, have been canceled.

Round Rock ISD

As of 12 p.m. Monday, Round Rock ISD officials said the district is continually monitoring weather patterns in consideration of potential dismissal changes. No dismissal time changes have yet been made.

As for safety protocols, a RRISD spokesperson said if extreme weather were to happen while students and staff are on campus, safety protocols would be implemented. Those could potentially include sheltering. All RRISD campuses practice severe weather drills twice a semester and during the summer school session, the spokesperson added.

Taylor ISD

Taylor ISD officials announced in a tweet Monday afternoon that all campuses will be dismissed 30 minutes early, with buses also running 30 minutes early. All after-school athletics, as well as Taylor ISD’s flight school, are canceled. The Boys and Girls Club will remain open, officials added.

KXAN has reached out to several area school districts for potential dismissal time changes or safety protocols in place. We will update this story as more information is received.